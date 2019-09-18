Crestwood Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Peoples Utd Finl Com (PBCT) as Stock Value Declined; As Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC) Market Valuation Declined, Roumell Asset Management Raised Holding

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc Com (PBCT) by 66.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 47,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 28,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Peoples Utd Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 2.94M shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Profit Rises 52; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q EPS 30C; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net $107.9M; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC – NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $295.8 MLN IN 1Q18 COMPARED TO $292.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Rev $386.2M; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q OPER EPS 30C, EST. 30C; 20/04/2018 – DJ People’s United Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCT); 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 17.5C FROM 17.25C, EST. 17.5C; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Financial, Inc. Names Jeff Tengel President

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 96,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.02% . The hedge fund held 236,110 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 139,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Houston Wire & Cable Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 20,123 shares traded. Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) has declined 40.00% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HWCC News: 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.12; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY SALES OF $82.1 MLN UP 18.6% OVER 2016; 22/04/2018 – DJ Houston Wire & Cable Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HWCC); 10/05/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 1Q EPS 12c; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – ON MARCH 22, NICOL G. GRAHAM, CFO, NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE SAYS GRAHAM IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED & OTHERWISE ASSIST IN TRANSITION. – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – CHRISTOPHER MICKLAS JOINS HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE AS NEW VP & CFO; 16/03/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 4Q EPS 12c; 13/03/2018 HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE-ON MARCH 11, MARK RUELLE NOTIFIED BOARD TO WITHDRAW FROM CONSIDERATION AS NOMINEE FOR RE-ELECTION AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 87,609 shares to 325,553 shares, valued at $15.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) by 5,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,480 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold PBCT shares while 112 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 298.43 million shares or 2.77% more from 290.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Hightower Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 21,223 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Churchill owns 96,335 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Css Llc Il has invested 0.02% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Cambridge accumulated 129,275 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brinker Capital holds 17,368 shares. Banc Funds Communications Lc accumulated 78,138 shares. 94,248 were accumulated by Blair William And Company Il. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 90,117 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.03% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Contravisory Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 58,886 shares in its portfolio. Bangor Bancorp holds 21,266 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 3 investors sold HWCC shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.52 million shares or 0.59% more from 10.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 727 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Co reported 176,700 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0% or 375,350 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) for 22,326 shares. Ancora Limited Liability accumulated 222,447 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,153 shares. Rutabaga Capital Management Limited Com Ma owns 885,328 shares. 94,970 are owned by Geode Limited Liability Corporation. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 19,136 shares. Friess Associate Llc reported 165,501 shares. 172,552 were reported by Bankshares Of New York Mellon. Morgan Stanley holds 24,760 shares. Brandes Inv Ptnrs LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). 562,567 were reported by Ameriprise.