Crestwood Advisors Has Upped Its Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) Position; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding Held by National Asset Management Inc

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 1,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 4,730 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 3,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $293.74. About 356,446 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 10,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 244,040 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.49M, up from 233,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $70.23. About 1.27M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 16,941 shares to 240,073 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf by 12,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,364 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allen Inv Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 4,506 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 2,887 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd reported 1,132 shares. Amer Trust Inv Advisors Limited accumulated 3,316 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1,719 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 3.47 million shares. 13,756 were accumulated by Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank. Murphy Pohlad Asset Lc invested in 24,909 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Lc invested in 4.89 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. The Georgia-based Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Amica Retiree Trust holds 0.21% or 3,671 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc owns 6,963 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com Lp accumulated 10.72M shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com has 12,672 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 8.34 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.51% or 422,545 shares. Jacobs And Company Ca stated it has 750 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Inv Ltd holds 7,510 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Lc has 14,015 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Company reported 6,690 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.43% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Rosenbaum Jay D reported 2.53% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.02% or 1,343 shares. Mariner Ltd Com has 0.26% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 74,563 shares. Haverford Tru Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,253 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.08% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 25,111 shares. 850,937 are owned by Axa. New York-based National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.29% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 7 shares.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9,679 shares to 11,441 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 7,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,150 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.