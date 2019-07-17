Crestwood Advisors Has Trimmed By $469,542 Its Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holding; Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 1.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 3,378 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Crestwood Advisors Llc holds 218,706 shares with $30.57M value, down from 222,084 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $348.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $131.44. About 2.45 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

Among 7 analysts covering Ocado Group Plc (LON:OCDO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ocado Group Plc had 31 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC downgraded it to “Reduce” rating and GBX 900 target in Thursday, April 11 report. UBS maintained the shares of OCDO in report on Friday, February 8 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Bank of America. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Performer”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Tuesday, January 22. Peel Hunt maintained Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) on Tuesday, January 29 with “Buy” rating. Numis Securities maintained Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) on Tuesday, February 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, June 3. Citigroup maintained Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) rating on Monday, June 24. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and GBX 1450 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by Peel Hunt. See Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) latest ratings:

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of stock was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of stock was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) stake by 3,091 shares to 118,835 valued at $19.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) stake by 7,041 shares and now owns 155,640 shares. Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Monday, March 25.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 8.16 billion GBP. It primarily offers pet, kitchen and dining, and beauty products under the Ocado, Fetch, Sizzle, and Fabled names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.