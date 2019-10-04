Crestwood Advisors Has Raised Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) Holding by $654,362; Shares Rose; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Boosted Pg&E (PCG) Position by $11.00 Million

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 115.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 934,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41 million, up from 434,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 6.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 9.38M shares traded or 7.05% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 6,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 269,006 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.20M, up from 262,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $106.93. About 2.86 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jet Capital Investors Limited Partnership accumulated 970,000 shares. Moreover, Jennison Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Caspian Capital LP holds 74.18% or 3.63 million shares in its portfolio. Atria Invs Limited Company holds 0.86% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 1.79M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,468 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 42,220 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 357,802 were reported by Hsbc Pcl. Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 4.84M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 942,700 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 1,826 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kensico Capital Mgmt accumulated 2.90M shares. Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership owns 5.77M shares for 2.77% of their portfolio. Country Tru Bank, a Illinois-based fund reported 78 shares. Reilly Financial Limited has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

