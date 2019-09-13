Crestwood Advisors Has Raised Its Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Stake by $21.66 Million; Berkshire Asset Management Holding in Master Card Cl A (MA) Lowered by $917,400 as Stock Rose

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Master Card Cl A (MA) by 76.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 3,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 1,073 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 4,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Master Card Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $277.7. About 1.42 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 4307.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 82,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 83,959 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.19 million, up from 1,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $293.86. About 840,778 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 16,941 shares to 240,073 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 54,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,607 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag A & reported 13,629 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Next Fincl Group invested in 0.17% or 6,038 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comgest Investors Sas invested in 83,183 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Atlas Browninc holds 0.6% or 3,282 shares in its portfolio. Ws Mngmt Lllp accumulated 69,590 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Company Limited stated it has 1,816 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft And Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Aperio Gp Llc invested in 0.39% or 357,259 shares. Fiduciary Tru Company accumulated 18,636 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 18,952 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Group Lc has 530,334 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Brick & Kyle owns 1,326 shares. Wisconsin Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 6,415 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.37 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.