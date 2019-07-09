Crestwood Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by $469,542 as Share Price Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Loews Has Increased Stake by $6.57 Million

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57M, down from 222,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $141.62. About 3.08M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout

Loews Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23 million, up from 105,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $113.43. About 6.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SPEAKS AT INFRASTRUCTURE PANEL: LIVE; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – AT QTR-END BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL OF $184 BILLION AND RATIO OF 11.8%; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Warns of Losses Amid Torrent of China Property Bonds; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses currency-rigging claims against big banks; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 17/04/2018 – SMS ASSIST NAMES BECKY LOWE AS NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 61,000 shares to 74,550 shares, valued at $11.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 325,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,271 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: States Attack Sprint, T-Mobile; Is JPMorgan Eyeing Higher Dividends? – The Motley Fool” published on June 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Financial Stocks to Trade Into Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ormat Technologies to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. 1,700 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. 11,659 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million. The insider Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 4,236 shares to 189,548 shares, valued at $28.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” on June 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Janssen (JNJ) Announces FDA Approval of DARZALEX for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.