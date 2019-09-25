Crestwood Advisors Has Lifted Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Stake by $1.82 Million; Occidental Pete (OXY) Share Price Declined While Woodmont Investment Counsel Lifted Its Position

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 307.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 94,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 125,444 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31M, up from 30,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 6.32M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 5,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 97,913 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.60M, up from 92,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $389.17. About 1.19 million shares traded or 10.85% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO PREDICTS 3%-5% REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2019-2024; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02, EST. $3.40; 26/04/2018 – Ascent’s Global Tooling Systems Honored as a Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY ABOUT 17 MWH OF GRIDSTA LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS TO PEAK POWER INC; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orion Mission; 17/04/2018 – SOME OF WORLD’S LARGEST THREATS ARE SPACE-BASED: LOCKHEED CEO; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 69,474 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York accumulated 47,815 shares. Moreover, King Luther Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). L & S Advsr has 1.04% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 21,658 shares. 1,824 are owned by Geller Lc. Smith Salley & Assocs holds 0.29% or 5,369 shares in its portfolio. 32,158 are held by Gam Ag. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability stated it has 33,088 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Private Wealth has invested 0.66% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 89,087 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.28% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 15,886 shares. Alyeska Group Inc Lp stated it has 952 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.3% or 4,422 shares. Nomura Asset invested in 191,815 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.71% stake.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed Martin: Defending Your Portfolio With Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “This Aerospace and Defense ETF Continues Impressing – ETF Trends” published on September 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Boeing Flies Navy Drone Tanker for First Time, Struggles With Air Force Tanker – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed wins NASA spacecraft contract worth as much as $4.6B – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 43,699 shares to 660,857 shares, valued at $43.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 16,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,073 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum Is Ideal If You Expect Higher Oil Prices – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dodge & Cox Comments on Occidental Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Stocks Trading With a Low Price-Earnings Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum: Cheap Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was made by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W..