Crestwood Advisors Has Lifted Crown Castle Intl New Com (CCI) Stake; Df Dent & Co Decreased Its Johnson And Johnson Com (JNJ) Holding

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased Johnson And Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 7.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 9,084 shares as Johnson And Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 105,673 shares with $14.77 million value, down from 114,757 last quarter. Johnson And Johnson Com now has $348.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $131.12. About 8.62 million shares traded or 19.55% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (CCI) stake by 1.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crestwood Advisors Llc acquired 2,837 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (CCI)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Crestwood Advisors Llc holds 181,053 shares with $23.18 million value, up from 178,216 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com now has $53.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $129.47. About 1.72M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 22 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased Editas Medicine Inc Com stake by 27,281 shares to 58,000 valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Diversified Return International Equity Etf stake by 73,698 shares and now owns 839,336 shares. Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) was reduced too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26 million worth of stock. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR also bought $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp has 0.3% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Jupiter Asset Limited owns 157,807 shares. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa holds 6,741 shares. Middleton And Ma holds 0.05% or 2,359 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 2,842 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 282,433 shares. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank has 1.92% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 47,453 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. 2,176 are held by Eagle Ridge Management. Huntington Savings Bank accumulated 0.56% or 266,016 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 80,000 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,001 shares. First Manhattan owns 1,377 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Interest Sarl accumulated 30,790 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Mgmt reported 27,557 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. 3.60 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Advisory. Pinnacle Advisory Gru Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 6,948 shares. Scotia Cap holds 1.61% or 896,246 shares. Stellar Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 2.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gagnon Securities Ltd stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Annex Advisory Service Ltd holds 0.06% or 3,006 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Leisure Capital Mngmt accumulated 15,056 shares. Chevy Chase holds 2.63M shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.67M shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Schnieders Cap Management Lc holds 57,901 shares or 3.46% of its portfolio. Inr Advisory Svcs Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 584 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Co holds 21,839 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Df Dent & Co Inc increased Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) stake by 323,512 shares to 2.69M valued at $78.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Novanta Inc Com Npv stake by 61,564 shares and now owns 83,968 shares. Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15600 target in Thursday, May 16 report. Barclays Capital initiated the shares of JNJ in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $157 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 25 report.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.