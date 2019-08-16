Crestwood Advisors Has Increased Its Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Stake; Wendys Co (WEN)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) stake by 2.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crestwood Advisors Llc acquired 2,941 shares as Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Crestwood Advisors Llc holds 138,376 shares with $18.98 million value, up from 135,435 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc Com now has $38.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $146.54. About 465,991 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 16/04/2018 – Sen. Smith: Sen. Tina Smith Takes Stand for Minnesota Travelers Abandoned in Mexico by Sun Country Airlines; 24/05/2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu; 02/05/2018 – Club Med’s New SUNsational Sale Provides Travelers With Discounted Rates, Air Credit, Room Upgrades, And Kids Under Four Stay F; 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q EPS $2.42

Wendys Co (WEN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 113 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 104 sold and decreased stakes in Wendys Co. The investment managers in our database now possess: 166.29 million shares, down from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Wendys Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 76 Increased: 63 New Position: 50.

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) stake by 2,343 shares to 6,496 valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) stake by 9,657 shares and now owns 37,692 shares. Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. The Travelers Companies has $160 highest and $11900 lowest target. $144.25’s average target is -1.56% below currents $146.54 stock price. The Travelers Companies had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of TRV in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 6.67% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company for 1.51 million shares. Trian Fund Management L.P. owns 28.63 million shares or 5.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has 1.54% invested in the company for 2.59 million shares. The New York-based Suvretta Capital Management Llc has invested 1.15% in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 81,305 shares.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant firm in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.65 billion. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It has a 10.28 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals.