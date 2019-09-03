Crestwood Advisors Has Decreased Its Stryker Com (SYK) Position by $5.06 Million; Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Holding in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) by $2.77 Million

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (SYK) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 25,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 144,957 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.63 million, down from 170,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $218.3. About 209,495 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E; 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 09/03/2018 – DRAFT ORDER DISCUSSES SALE OF STRYKER CREEK OR GRAHAM POWER; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Schedule; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 38,182 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company reported 39,118 shares. Lee Danner And Bass stated it has 1,876 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. M&T State Bank Corp accumulated 87,744 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 18,543 shares. 2,400 are owned by Jacobs And Ca. Covington Cap Mngmt has 1.46% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 118,932 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Company accumulated 169,591 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 6,150 shares. Montag A Assocs Inc has 6,244 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability invested in 4,367 shares. Farmers National Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Bridges Investment Inc holds 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 2,726 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,411 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 891 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Invest Management invested in 9,819 shares or 0.79% of the stock.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 3,091 shares to 118,835 shares, valued at $19.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Financial In Fnf Group Com (NYSE:FNF) by 11,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $707.05M for 28.72 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.