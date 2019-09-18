Crestwood Advisors Has Decreased Its 3M Company (MMM) Stake as Market Value Declined; As Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Market Valuation Rose, Principal Financial Group Trimmed Its Position by $4.27 Million

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 93.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 85,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 5,812 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, down from 91,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $166.45. About 645,839 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 177,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The institutional investor held 845,842 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.84M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 78,718 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY APRIL 2018; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Company Announces Record Fiscal Second Quarter Revenues and Profits; 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – COMPANY EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL 2018; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Expects the Acquisition to Be Accretive in Fiscal 2018; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys Into Central Garden & Pet Class A; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces Acquisition Of General Pet Supply; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET NAMES BROOKS PENNINGTON CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET BUYS BELL NURSERY; 30/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Group Meeting Set By CL King for Jun. 6-7

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc Shs by 17,216 shares to 363,732 shares, valued at $17.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 2,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return International Equity Etf.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.25 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Serv Inc owns 211,404 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 67,384 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt Inc reported 14,379 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 348,393 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi reported 1,333 shares stake. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc owns 25,160 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Perritt Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,553 shares. Nine Masts Capital invested in 0.26% or 10,440 shares. Moreover, Lpl Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 221,337 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 977,379 shares stake. Sandhill Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 17,805 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Staley Cap Advisers Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 214,794 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.36% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 5,456 shares. Lincoln National, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,452 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $111.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 20,833 shares to 765,133 shares, valued at $38.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 26,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC).