Crestwood Advisors Has Cut Stryker Com (SYK) Position by $5.06 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Valuation Rose, Southeast Asset Advisors Boosted by $910,110 Its Position

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 134.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 19,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 14,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $57.1. About 8,753 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (SYK) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 25,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 144,957 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.63 million, down from 170,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $215.57. About 49,557 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. Femoral Canal Pressurizer without Hub, Medium, Blue, Product Number:

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TRV) by 2,941 shares to 138,376 shares, valued at $18.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 4,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index Etn (AMJ).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 28.36 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.