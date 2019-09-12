Crestwood Advisors Has Cut Stake in Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY) by $12.61 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Lowered Stake

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY) by 98.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 293,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 5,813 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $252,000, down from 299,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 149,314 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 15/03/2018 – French healthcare group Sanofi sells 8 bln euros of bonds; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi: Cemiplimab is Potential Treatment For Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI HAS 95.6% OF ABLYNX AFTER INITIAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS TO CONTINUE WORK WITH INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH COMMUNITY AND ENDEMIC COUNTRIES; 13/04/2018 – Advent International closes in on deal for Sanofi’s generics unit; 30/05/2018 – Ambien maker trolls Roseanne Barr: ‘Racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication’; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Europe Enhanced Adds Buwog, Cuts Sanofi; 03/05/2018 – Genzyme Corporation, a SANOFI COMPANY | venglustat | N/A | 05/01/2018 | Treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 6,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 180,271 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.68M, down from 186,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $224.26. About 4.23 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW LOWER PRICED IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch; 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $841.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 7,002 shares to 210,899 shares, valued at $26.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bell National Bank & Trust accumulated 5,677 shares. Nordea Management Ab holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4.88M shares. The Maryland-based Torray Ltd has invested 2.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 16.63M shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Money Lc stated it has 4.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Doliver Advsr LP reported 5,910 shares stake. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 2.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.9% or 125,797 shares. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 30,300 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2.05% or 4.83 million shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt reported 1.14% stake. 104,533 were reported by Telemus Cap Limited Liability. Hightower Tru Services Lta reported 2.34% stake. Sta Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Haverford Financial Serv, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 73,403 shares.

