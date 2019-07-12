Crestwood Advisors Has Cut Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holding by $469,542 as Stock Value Rose; Umh Pptys (UMH) Shareholder Shufro Rose & Co Has Raised Its Holding by $316,400

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (UMH) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Umh Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $495.47 million market cap company. It closed at $12.54 lastly. It is down 5.18% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMH Properties; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties; 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 09/05/2018 – UMH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57 million, down from 222,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54 million shares traded or 155.53% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2,685 shares to 55,203 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 36,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,132 shares, and cut its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold UMH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.98 million shares or 9.65% more from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 172,638 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Goldman Sachs reported 41,539 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 244,629 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 20,877 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company reported 37,512 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,432 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 27,301 shares. Blair William And Il holds 70,030 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornercap Counsel Inc owns 65,830 shares. Fmr holds 1.56M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robotti Robert owns 479,225 shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. 89,500 were reported by Shufro Rose Limited. Connors Investor Services holds 14,913 shares. 31,221 are owned by Teachers And Annuity Association Of America.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $210,999 activity. HIRSCH MATTHEW I bought $9,996 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) on Monday, June 17. QUIGLEY KENNETH K JR also bought $998 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UMH Properties, Inc (UMH) CEO Samuel Landy on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) A Strong Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Meet Marijuana’s 14 Billion-Dollar Pot Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth Real Estate Yields 5% And Is Now An Even Stronger Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 2.03% or 932,087 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 523,988 shares. Valmark Advisers stated it has 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Greylin Inv Mangement owns 110,119 shares for 3.46% of their portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank reported 18,099 shares. -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt has invested 2.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Leavell Inv Mgmt holds 42,746 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Suncoast Equity Management reported 4,445 shares. Agf Invests has 0.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 289,760 shares. Nbt Natl Bank N A Ny owns 103,174 shares for 2.63% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 340,604 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd holds 2.02% or 73,733 shares. 54,765 are held by Benedict Financial Inc. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 3,748 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Novartis, Amgen Scrap Pivotal Study Of Alzheimer’s Prevention Drug – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Wall Street hits new highs on rate-cut optimism – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson submits Jacksonville expansion plans – Jacksonville – Jacksonville Business Journal” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) by 29,139 shares to 73,690 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 779,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.