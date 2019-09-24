Crestwood Advisors Has Cut Its Union Pacific Com (UNP) Stake as Share Price Rose; Theleme Partners Llp Has Boosted Its Kla (KLAC) Position by $85.70 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 19,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 99,538 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83M, down from 118,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $166.05. About 2.29 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 249.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 726,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.24M, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $157.58. About 1.12M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Total Cost Synergies of About $50M; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 44,307 are held by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital has invested 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Creative Planning invested in 11,239 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 67 shares. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm stated it has 10,232 shares. Conning reported 2,560 shares. 837,018 are held by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc. Lpl Fincl Lc invested in 0.01% or 35,409 shares. 10,872 are held by Eqis Cap Management. Keating Invest Counselors reported 1.32% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 2,513 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Korea Inv Corp holds 0.11% or 222,300 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.07% or 30,587 shares in its portfolio. 2,000 were reported by Westover Ltd Liability Corp. Exchange Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.13% or 35,585 shares.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 147,150 shares to 151,401 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peoples Utd Finl Inc Com (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).