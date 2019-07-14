Crestwood Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by $469,542 as Shares Rose; As American Intl Group (AIG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Boosted Its Stake

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57M, down from 222,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78 million shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 15,456 shares as the company's stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 259,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 2.96M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 25,840 shares to 103,164 shares, valued at $18.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Co reported 85,757 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability invested in 2.61% or 115,167 shares. Westpac accumulated 274,345 shares. Osher Van De Voorde stated it has 3.99% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hightower Trust Ser Lta holds 2.24% or 124,709 shares. Comm Bank holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.11 million shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares holds 2% or 96,415 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 4.89 million shares. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 43,933 shares. Destination Wealth Management invested in 1.64% or 208,513 shares. Community State Bank Of Raymore reported 0.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Valmark Advisers has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,375 shares. West Chester Cap Advisors invested in 1.37% or 4,700 shares. Moreover, Bartlett & Limited Liability has 1.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tanaka Capital Mgmt has 152 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

