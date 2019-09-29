Crestwood Advisors Has Boosted Its Position in Altria Group Com (MO) by $766,053 as Stock Price Declined; As Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Shares Declined, Passport Capital Has Lowered Its Stake

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46M, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 1.15 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 220.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 16,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 23,691 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 7,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 8.47 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript)

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 2,317 shares to 15,391 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi Sponsored Adr (NYSE:SNY) by 293,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,813 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Philip Morris Ends Merger Talks With Altria as Juul Woes Mount – Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More deaths linked to vaping, CDC warns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Potential No-Premium Deal Raises Questions On Altria’s Outlook, This Analyst Moves Aside – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Philip Morris (PM)/Altria (MO) Merger Getting More Probable, Although PM Should Still Wait – Citi – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Altria (MO)/Philip Morris (PM) Likely Outcome – Morgan Stanley – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,040 shares. Mngmt owns 6,190 shares. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 38,349 shares. King Wealth invested in 0.16% or 11,480 shares. Park Circle holds 60,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 14.45 million shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 16,510 shares. Conning reported 588,553 shares stake. Lakeview Prns Limited Liability Com holds 0.36% or 12,951 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.19% or 235,964 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J reported 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt holds 27,327 shares. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv reported 15,062 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bailard reported 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hightower Lta reported 0.96% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameco ‘a long way’ from restarting idled capacity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Growing Interest In Nuclear Power Will Rejuvenate Cameco – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco Well Positioned to Self-manage its Financial Risks; 2019 Outlook Unchanged – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.92M for 119.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54 billion and $175.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $99.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.