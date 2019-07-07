Crestwood Advisors Has Boosted Its Mccormick & Co Com Non Vtg (MKC) Position by $635,400 as Share Price Rose; Adams Express Company Trimmed Its Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Position by $346,800; Valuation Rose

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) by 55.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Great Southern Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $864.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 17,594 shares traded. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has risen 4.15% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBC News: 21/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO INCREASE FROM $0.24 TO $0.28 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC – NEW PLAN REPLACES AND TERMINATES CO’S REPURCHASE PLAN THAT WAS APPROVED NOVEMBER 15, 2006; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK-ENTERED PURCHASE, ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS DEPOSIT ACCOUNTS, ALL 4 OF ITS BRANCHES IN OMAHA TO WEST GATE BANK; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK- BANK WILL SELL BRANCH DEPOSITS OF ABOUT $58 MLN, SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL BRANCH-RELATED REAL ESTATE, FIXED ASSETS, ATMS; 20/04/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC GSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for the Full Line of Tando Exterior Cladding; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp Dividend to 28c Vs. 24c; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK – GREAT SOUTHERN PLANS TO MAINTAIN A COMMERCIAL LOAN OFFICE IN OMAHA MARKET; 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Southern Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSBC)

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (MKC) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 4,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,548 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.55 million, up from 185,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.44. About 681,339 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N -ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ACCELERATE HOURLY EMPLOYEE WAGE INCREASES; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 9,657 shares to 37,692 shares, valued at $10.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return International Equity Etf by 73,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 839,336 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf.

Analysts await Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 16.49% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.97 per share. GSBC’s profit will be $16.04M for 13.48 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2018Q4.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $173,904 activity. $33,250 worth of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) shares were sold by MARRS DOUGLAS W. $34,998 worth of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) shares were sold by BARCLAY WILLIAM E.

More notable recent Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is it Worth Holding on to Sallie Mae (SLM) Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) a Good Value Investor Pick? – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC), The Stock That Dropped 20% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Preliminary Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) by 19,200 shares to 122,900 shares, valued at $23.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 164,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).