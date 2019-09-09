Crestwood Advisors Has Boosted Its Cvs Health Com (CVS) Stake by $1.37 Million; Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Cut Its Amgen Com (AMGN) Holding by $304,000 as Share Price Rose

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 25,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 244,676 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, up from 218,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 7.13M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08 billion for 15.01 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Editas Medicine Inc Com by 27,281 shares to 58,000 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 162,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,014 shares, and cut its stake in Etracs Alerian Mlp Infrastructure Index Etn (MLPI).