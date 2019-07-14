Crestwood Advisors Decreased Its Position in Stryker Com (SYK) by $5.06 Million; Grand Jean Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,165 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 26,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals; 13/04/2018 – Follow JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake’s Analyst Call: TOPLive; 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 24/05/2018 – HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC BOWL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 250P FROM 230P; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan reports better-than-expected quarterly profit; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses currency-rigging claims against big banks; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Businesses Performing Well Across The Board

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (SYK) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 25,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,957 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.63M, down from 170,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $206.4. About 1.52 million shares traded or 29.17% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK); 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.58 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Doliveux Roch bought $8,154. FRANCESCONI LOUISE had sold 9,477 shares worth $1.68M on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $2.89 million were sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon. Scannell Timothy J had sold 5,282 shares worth $863,590 on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 9.66% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.76 per share. SYK’s profit will be $721.45M for 26.74 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy & has 1.62% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Moreover, Wade G W & has 0.08% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 4,193 shares. 1.90M were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Gotham Asset Ltd holds 0.02% or 5,371 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.13% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Green Valley Investors Limited invested in 3.91% or 387,394 shares. Moreover, Conning has 0.09% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 14,337 shares. Wheatland Advsr Inc holds 1.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 6,714 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 48,345 shares stake. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 194,664 shares for 1% of their portfolio. 95,367 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Shufro Rose & Lc has 0.16% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 0.01% or 100 shares in its portfolio. 3,733 were accumulated by Holderness Invests. Pnc Service Grp has invested 0.19% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc Com by 318 shares to 11,016 shares, valued at $19.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc Shs by 20,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,025 shares to 1,497 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,298 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).