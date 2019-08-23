Crestwood Advisors Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stake by $469,542 as Share Value Declined; Wexford Capital LP Has Upped Its Synopsys (SNPS) Holding by $7.19 Million

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 218,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57M, down from 222,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $127.82. About 6.10 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 1621.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 62,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 66,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65 million, up from 3,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 526,916 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Breakthrough Fusion Technology to Transform the RTL-to-GDSII Flow; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 210,973 shares to 731,433 shares, valued at $15.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 304,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Pettee Inc invested in 12,113 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Lc, a California-based fund reported 2,135 shares. Rothschild Company Asset Management Us Inc has invested 0.52% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 218,243 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 619,578 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement has 0.06% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Benjamin F Edwards & Company holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 82,456 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust has 5,880 shares. The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Franklin Resources, a California-based fund reported 1.35 million shares. Swedbank stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Meyer Handelman stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Synopsys (SNPS) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises FY19 Guidance – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: PSTG,KEYS,SNPS,SPLK – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open 08/22: (JWN) (GME) (BJ) (DKS) Higher (AVGR) (RTRX) (JKHY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys (SNPS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Could Turn Around After its Strong Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) by 10,390 shares to 217,133 shares, valued at $24.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) by 29,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood has 1.47M shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Jmg, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,395 shares. 46,053 are held by Addison Cap. Mengis Cap Mgmt invested in 29,426 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp owns 101,909 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Overbrook Management Corp holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 67,600 shares. Bowen Hanes invested 2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Premier Asset Management Ltd accumulated 3,948 shares. Lbmc Inv Advsr Lc accumulated 3,109 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.54% or 11.36 million shares. Wealthcare Management Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Colonial Trust Advsrs reported 3.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Crestwood Advisors Gp Ltd Com holds 218,706 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Keystone Fin Planning Inc owns 31,682 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio.