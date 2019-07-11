Crestwood Advisors Decreased By $469,542 Its Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stake; First Dallas Securities Lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties I (RHP) Position

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 1.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 3,378 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Crestwood Advisors Llc holds 218,706 shares with $30.57M value, down from 222,084 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $369.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $139.15. About 2.79 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation

Analysts await Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.8 per share. RHP’s profit will be $96.69M for 10.12 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:RHP) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Completion of Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center Refinancing – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $503,508 activity. REED COLIN V bought $503,508 worth of stock or 6,106 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, January 14 by Wells Fargo.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of stock.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Johnson & Johnson submits Jacksonville expansion plans – Jacksonville – Jacksonville Business Journal” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DIA: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased Ishares National Muni Bond Etf (MUB) stake by 229,436 shares to 731,754 valued at $81.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com stake by 13,643 shares and now owns 247,016 shares. Ishares S&P Small (IJR) was raised too.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.38 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.