Crestwood Advisors Cut Position in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by $469,542; Todd Asset Management Increased Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake by $30.59 Million

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 8191.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 518,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 524,773 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.41M, up from 6,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 4.21M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 218,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57M, down from 222,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio: Johnson & Johnson Is Added To The Wait List – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 5,771 shares to 221,019 shares, valued at $34.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) by 10,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 379,932 were reported by Mason Street Advisors Lc. Bourgeon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Personal Capital Advisors reported 289,660 shares. Phocas Financial Corp owns 12,517 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Insight 2811 has invested 1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). John G Ullman And Assocs Inc has invested 2.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rothschild Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,156 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Grassi Investment owns 68,523 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. 10 invested in 3.37% or 112,201 shares. Ancora Limited Liability accumulated 1.04% or 177,837 shares. Hilltop Hldg Inc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Griffin Asset Mngmt invested in 1.4% or 70,984 shares. Bridges Inv holds 211,448 shares. Knott David M invested in 0.41% or 7,280 shares. Carderock Cap Mngmt has 0.29% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field Main Comml Bank holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5,790 shares. 111,296 are owned by Huntington State Bank. Creative Planning has 94,675 shares. 6,442 were reported by Arete Wealth Advsrs. Jnba Fin Advisors has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Aviance Lc has 23,318 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 6,395 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.12 million shares. Aull Monroe Inv Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wellington Grp Inc Llp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Synovus Corp holds 0.02% or 19,224 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank has 1,456 shares. Duquesne Family Office Lc holds 541,000 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated owns 3.28 million shares.