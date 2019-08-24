Crestwood Advisors Cut Its Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Position by $469,542 as Stock Value Declined; Sun Life Financial Holding in Schlumberger Nv (SLB) Increased by $1.34 Million

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 218,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57M, down from 222,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21M shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Nv (SLB) by 270.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 31,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 42,570 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 11,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43 million shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BHGE Shares Blow Past Important Trendline with Earnings Win – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Fin Advisors Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 158 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.74% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 201,093 shares. Limited Liability Co owns 77 shares. North Star Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 18,173 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 10,369 shares. Harris Associate Ltd Partnership owns 35,850 shares. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 9,068 shares. Cap World Investors reported 2.50 million shares. Savings Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 6,367 are owned by Congress Asset Mgmt Ma. Cleararc has invested 0.27% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co invested in 5,069 shares. 161,250 were accumulated by Osborne Ptnrs Ltd Company. Lifeplan Financial Gp Inc holds 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 75 shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,975 shares to 5,937 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 10,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,048 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J’s ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “JOHNSON & JOHNSON INVESTIGATION UPDATE by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Johnson & Johnson – JNJ – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pharma Stock Roundup: Pipeline/Regulatory Updates From JNJ, LLY, AZN, RHHBY – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares National Muni Bond Etf (MUB) by 229,436 shares to 731,754 shares, valued at $81.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 5,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).