Crestwood Advisors Cut Holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by $469,542; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Share Value Declined, American Trust Investment Advisors Upped Its Holding by $314,226

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 16.57 million shares traded or 60.50% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 218,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57M, down from 222,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.21. About 6.21 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,370 shares to 1,440 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,765 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 3,465 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Bancorporation The has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 149,444 are owned by Cipher Capital Lp. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Aspiriant Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Mufg Americas invested in 112,764 shares. 69,429 are owned by Fort Washington Advsr Oh. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 111,637 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Arrow holds 0.32% or 21,024 shares. 375 were accumulated by Kings Point Cap Mngmt. The New York-based Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 435,632 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 5,283 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Co invested in 86,262 shares. Guggenheim Ltd has invested 0.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc Shs by 20,688 shares to 346,516 shares, valued at $15.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com by 13,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TRV).

