Crestwood Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Travelers Companies Com (TRV); Gamco Investors Et Al Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 25,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 905,742 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.12 million, down from 931,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 740,182 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 2,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 138,376 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.98M, up from 135,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $152.84. About 1.28M shares traded or 7.29% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 21/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Adj EPS $2.46; 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver; 12/04/2018 – Study: Pycnogenol® Reduces Leg Swelling and Jet Lag for Travelers; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety of Their Home While Away; 15/03/2018 – Distracted on Vacation? Alamo Rent A Car’s Annual Survey Shows Work and Social Media Pressures Affecting Family Travelers; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Higher Monday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return International Equity Etf by 73,698 shares to 839,336 shares, valued at $46.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 25,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,957 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $137.36M for 13.02 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 490,911 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $52.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa De Cv Adr (B (NYSE:TV) by 1.84 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp Com (NASDAQ:PKOH).