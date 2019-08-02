Crestwood Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Resmed Com (RMD); As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stock Rose, Fidelity National Financial Has Trimmed Its Stake by $13.00 Million

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $130.35. About 2.19 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc Com (RMD) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 9,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 221,507 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.03 million, up from 212,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $130.11. About 167,609 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 10/05/2018 – ResMed’s New QuietAir Diffuser Vent for CPAP Masks Reduces Noise by 89 Percent; 21/05/2018 – Nearly 1 Billion People Worldwide Have Sleep Apnea, International Sleep Experts Estimate; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – RESMED 3Q ADJ. EPS $0.92, EST. $0.84; 08/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ ResMed Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMD); 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 15 PCT TO $591.6 MLN; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF $800 MLN; 29/05/2018 – ResMed To Acquire HEALTHCAREfirst, A Cloud-based Software And Services Provider For Home Health And Hospice Agencies

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.41 million for 18.31 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 202,360 shares. Moreover, United Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Monetary Mngmt Grp holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Inv Mgmt has 32,917 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.01% or 2,405 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3.38% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.1% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 712,400 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Ltd Com invested 0.13% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Us National Bank & Trust De owns 218,839 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.11% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 353,549 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 351,827 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 5.26M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 2,523 were accumulated by Manchester Capital Management Ltd. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.22% or 64,312 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company has 0.14% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf by 216,252 shares to 254,687 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 25,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,957 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).

