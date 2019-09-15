Crestwood Advisors Boosted Its Mccormick & Co Com Non Vtg (MKC) Holding by $838,860; Share Value Rose; Patten & Patten Has Increased Holding in Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD)

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 1,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 9,930 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, up from 8,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $209.81. About 3.68M shares traded or 28.74% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (MKC) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 5,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 194,960 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.22 million, up from 189,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $157.12. About 389,422 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N -ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ACCELERATE HOURLY EMPLOYEE WAGE INCREASES; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,300 were accumulated by Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,023 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Lc holds 440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Llc stated it has 56,735 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0.06% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Bartlett & Company Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.11% or 191,441 shares. Covington Cap, California-based fund reported 50 shares. Jennison Assoc Lc invested in 141,177 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 3,982 shares. Reik & Limited Co stated it has 11.69% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt owns 33,006 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 383,424 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 29,885 are held by Victory Capital Mngmt. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 6,359 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity has invested 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 85,418 shares to 5,812 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 16,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,073 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf.

