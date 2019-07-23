Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc (LON:CRST) Investors: Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating; Trust Company Of Toledo Na Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Today, Peel Hunt reconfirmed their “Hold” rating on Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc (LON:CRST)‘s stock in a research note revealed to investors and clients.

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 3.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trust Company Of Toledo Na acquired 4,434 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Trust Company Of Toledo Na holds 137,495 shares with $16.22 million value, up from 133,061 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 25.08M shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q

Among 5 analysts covering Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc (LON:CRST), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc has GBX 510 highest and GBX 320 lowest target. GBX 409.17’s average target is 14.55% above currents GBX 357.2 stock price. Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc had 36 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 360 target in Monday, January 28 report. The stock of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Wednesday, January 30 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Reduce” rating by Peel Hunt given on Tuesday, January 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 4 by Liberum Capital. Berenberg maintained the shares of CRST in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Hold” rating. Liberum Capital maintained Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) on Monday, February 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Friday, February 8. Peel Hunt upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 470 target in Tuesday, January 29 report.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc, a residential developer, manufactures homes in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 917.72 million GBP. The Company’s portfolio includes apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes. It has a 6.74 P/E ratio. The firm also develops commercial properties.

More news for Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Need To Know: Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Alva Johnson, Former Trump Campaign Staffer, Accuses President of Sexual Assault – Yahoo News” and published on February 25, 2019 is yet another important article.

It closed at GBX 357.2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap accumulated 2.51% or 343,745 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 3.78M shares. West Family Inc holds 1.25% or 42,400 shares. Cohen Klingenstein reported 0.39% stake. Rhenman Partners Asset Mgmt Ab invested in 2,887 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation owns 12,839 shares. Loudon Investment Ltd has 4.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,839 shares. The New York-based Davidson Kempner Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jolley Asset Lc has invested 0.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bluestein R H invested in 486,803 shares. Advisory Inc stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Polen Capital Management Lc invested 9.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironsides Asset Advisors Lc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,220 shares. Capital Investment Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.63% or 92,111 shares. 125,652 were accumulated by Girard Ptnrs Ltd.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Artificial Intelligence News: Microsoft Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Shares for $28.35M were sold by Nadella Satya.