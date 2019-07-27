Crescent Pt Energy (CPG) Valuation Rose While Cibc Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $10.16 Million; Puzo Michael J Trimmed Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) as Share Value Rose

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG) by 49.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 3.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 44.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.47M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, down from 6.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Crescent Pt Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 2.50M shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 52.84% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 02/05/2018 – BNN: Crescent Point said to defeat activist investor Cation Capital in proxy vote; 02/05/2018 – Crescent Point Is Said to Defeat Activist Investor in Proxy Vote; 04/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDERS ELECT ALL COMPANY BOARD NOMINEES; 09/04/2018 – Crescent Point Investor Nominates Directors Amid Push for Change; 20/04/2018 – CATION URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR ITS CRESCENT POINT NOMINEES; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS ON APRIL 2, 2018 DELIVERED A LETTER TO BOARD OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP; 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Releases Letter to Shareholders; Warns Cation Will Derail Momentum and Put Shareholders’ Investments at Risk; 29/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – CRAIG BRYKSA HAS TAKEN OVER AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CO; 08/05/2018 – Teachers Ins & Annuity Assoc Exits Crescent Point Energy; 25/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 1,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,792 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, down from 50,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $13.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,500 were reported by Matthew 25 Mgmt Corporation. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Liability Corp owns 7,793 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wedgewood Pa invested in 2.26% or 6,175 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 187,878 shares. Leuthold Gru Ltd Co holds 48,967 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. 350,708 are owned by Intll Gru. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 100,024 shares. West Coast Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 58,707 shares. Court Place Advsr Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 2,127 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brookstone Cap invested in 5,692 shares. Pennsylvania owns 44,711 shares. Asset Management One has 652,480 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability reported 290,145 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Temasek (Private) holds 1.44 million shares or 2.35% of its portfolio.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 5,155 shares to 19,820 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstservice Corp New by 11,292 shares to 633,611 shares, valued at $56.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 181,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 9.64 million shares in its portfolio. Barometer Cap holds 0.33% or 672,800 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). 4.82M are held by Morgan Stanley. Virtu Lc reported 85,617 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Lc invested 0.38% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Swiss Bancshares, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Assetmark reported 140 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Mackenzie Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) or 1.37 million shares. Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Waratah Capital Advsrs holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 2.74 million shares. Lincluden Management Limited, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11.34 million shares. 242,775 are held by Blackrock Inc.