Crescent Pt Energy (CPG) Stake Lifted by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd; As Visa (V) Share Price Rose, Bluespruce Investments LP Boosted Position

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.23M, up from 2.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Pt Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 2.88M shares traded or 23.26% up from the average. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 04/05/2018 – Crescent Point Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 26/04/2018 – Crescent Point Survey Shows Investors Want New CEO, Directors; 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Releases Letter to Shareholders; Warns Cation Will Derail Momentum and Put Shareholders’ Investments at Risk; 05/03/2018 Crescent Point Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Releases Letter to Shareholders; Warns Cation Will Derail Momentum and Put Shareholders’ Investments at; 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point CEO Saxberg Steps Down as CEO, Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Supports Cation Capital’s Call for Change at Crescent Point Energy; 12/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY – FILED LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS ADDRESSING CATION CAPITAL’S NOMINATION OF 4 INDIVIDUALS TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO CO’S BOARD; 24/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS URGES CRESCENT POINT SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR ALL FOUR OF CATION’S NOMINEES; 20/04/2018 – Crescent Point Strikes Back at ISS Support for Cation Nominees

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 77,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.26M, up from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,310 were reported by Fort Point Cap Partners Lc. Capital Advsr Limited Lc invested in 0.05% or 929 shares. First Natl Co invested 0.98% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 4.90 million are held by Investec Asset Management. Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.36% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,076 shares. 158,324 are held by Cadinha And Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gamco Et Al holds 0.06% or 48,677 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council holds 291,824 shares. Auxier Asset invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Acg Wealth stated it has 1.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,228 shares. Farmers And Merchants Incorporated owns 90,346 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. 4,191 are held by Bartlett & Limited Liability. Night Owl Cap Mgmt reported 10.71% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Field And Main National Bank & Trust reported 23,374 shares stake.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 165.72 million shares or 1.42% less from 168.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Com has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Moreover, Waratah Capital Advisors has 1.47% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 77,621 shares. Scotia Capital invested in 0.11% or 2.78 million shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 18,752 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corp invested in 452,369 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mngmt invested in 101,403 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com owns 1.38 million shares. Cambrian Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 443,000 shares. Hsbc Plc accumulated 192,414 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,929 shares. 6.33M were accumulated by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG).

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co by 2,460 shares to 6,684 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 288,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,345 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).