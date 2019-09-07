Crescent Pt Energy (CPG) Shareholder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Cut Its Position by $21.56 Million; Netease (NTES) Holder Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Lowered Its Stake by $482,000

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 134,796 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.51 million, down from 136,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $278.81. About 1.18M shares traded or 75.93% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG) by 84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 7.19 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, down from 8.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Pt Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.77. About 2.07M shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 09/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY ISSUES STATEMENT TO ADDRESS CATION CAPITAL’S NOMINATION OF 4 CANDIDATES TO CRESCENT POINT’S BOARD; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL RELEASES LETTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY AND ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR HIGHLY-QUALIFIED, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO THE CRESCENT POINT; 29/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – CRAIG BRYKSA HAS ALSO REPLACED SCOTT SAXBERG ON BOARD; 13/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDER CATION URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 20/04/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Supports Cation Capital’s Call for Change at Crescent Point Energy; 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point CEO Saxberg Steps Down as CEO, Resigns From Board; 08/05/2018 – Teachers Ins & Annuity Assoc Exits Crescent Point Energy; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS ON APRIL 2, 2018 DELIVERED A LETTER TO BOARD OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP; 09/04/2018 – Crescent Point Board Defends Shareholders From Self-lnterested Activist Attack; 15/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Confirms May 2018 Dividend

Analysts await Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CPG’s profit will be $38.03 million for 11.78 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Crescent Point Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Key Group (Cayman) Limited holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 1.37 million shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp owns 0% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 64,142 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 21,957 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP has 185,233 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 2.75 million shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp has 0.01% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 73,058 shares stake. Kj Harrison & holds 515,399 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. 500,000 were accumulated by Fil Ltd. Voloridge Ltd Llc invested in 84,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 2.25 million shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 3,700 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc holds 22,550 shares. Corecommodity Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 205,400 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% or 12,161 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Can One-Time Dividend Darling Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG) Ever Bounce Back? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: 5 Ultra-Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 11, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Is Crescent Point (TSX:CPG) Too Risky to Invest in Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Crescent Point Energy Confirms October 2018 Dividend Toronto Stock Exchange:CPG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 494,942 shares to 502,942 shares, valued at $24.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 35,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 735,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy NetEase (NTES) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Did Alibaba Just Prove the Bears Wrong? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, HSIC – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About NetEase, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTES) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NetEase At A Near-Term Crossroad – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $281.69M for 29.79 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.