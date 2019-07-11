Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCY)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) and Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCY) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Legacy Reserves Inc. 1 114813000.00 N/A 0.40 0.87

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Legacy Reserves Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Legacy Reserves Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Legacy Reserves Inc. 0.00% -6% 1.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.42% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares and 41.2% of Legacy Reserves Inc. shares. 0.68% are Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.4% of Legacy Reserves Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Point Energy Corp. 6.99% -5.46% 44.2% -6.57% -52.84% 31.79% Legacy Reserves Inc. -15.52% -22.75% -74.26% -89.77% -95.79% -77.27%

For the past year Crescent Point Energy Corp. had bullish trend while Legacy Reserves Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Legacy Reserves Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 627 fields comprising 10,775 gross productive wells, including 3,799 operated and 6,976 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states. It had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent. Legacy Reserves LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.