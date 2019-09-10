Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Chaparral Energy Inc. 4 0.29 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Chaparral Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Chaparral Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -7.1% -4.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Chaparral Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.42% and 0% respectively. 0.68% are Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Chaparral Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Point Energy Corp. 2.8% 0% -9.56% 10.33% -51.18% 9.6% Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.27% -25.26% -48.4% -55.35% -81.02% -27.85%

For the past year Crescent Point Energy Corp. has 9.6% stronger performance while Chaparral Energy Inc. has -27.85% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Crescent Point Energy Corp. beats Chaparral Energy Inc.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.