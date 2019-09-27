Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy Corp. 4 0.00 545.85M -0.39 0.00 California Resources Corporation 11 -0.20 45.97M 5.24 2.92

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Crescent Point Energy Corp. and California Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crescent Point Energy Corp. and California Resources Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy Corp. 15,123,012,134.98% 0% 0% California Resources Corporation 434,910,122.99% -44.3% 3.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Crescent Point Energy Corp. and California Resources Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively California Resources Corporation has an average price target of $26.33, with potential upside of 154.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.42% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of California Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are California Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Point Energy Corp. 2.8% 0% -9.56% 10.33% -51.18% 9.6% California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15%

For the past year Crescent Point Energy Corp. has 9.6% stronger performance while California Resources Corporation has -10.15% weaker performance.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.