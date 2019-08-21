Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) and Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Antero Midstream GP LP N/A 0.00 N/A 0.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Antero Midstream GP LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Antero Midstream GP LP’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Antero Midstream GP LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.42% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares and 80.14% of Antero Midstream GP LP shares. About 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Antero Midstream GP LP has 20.05% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Point Energy Corp. 2.8% 0% -9.56% 10.33% -51.18% 9.6% Antero Midstream GP LP 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Crescent Point Energy Corp. beats Antero Midstream GP LP on 2 of the 3 factors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.