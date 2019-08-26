Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Position Maintained by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd; Weber Alan W Has Lifted Position in Shiloh Industries (SHLO) as Stock Value Declined

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Shiloh Industries Inc (SHLO) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 272,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.50% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68B, up from 759,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Shiloh Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 41,426 shares traded. Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) has declined 39.13% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLO News: 02/05/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate at the 2018 East Coast Ideas Investor Conference; 06/03/2018 Shiloh Industries Hosts Conference Call to Present First-Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q EPS 21c; 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 5.3% Position in Shiloh Industries; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shiloh Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHLO); 07/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries Expands Position in Global Magnesium Cross Car Beam Products With Completion of Recent Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Shiloh Industries Opens Nantong Facility to Manufacture Lightweight, High-Integrity Aluminum Cast Products; 07/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES, INC.: SHILOH INDUSTRIES EXPANDS POSITION IN; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 137,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The institutional investor held 6.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29M, up from 6.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 1.53 million shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 29/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – CRAIG BRYKSA HAS TAKEN OVER AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CO; 30/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Shareholders that Support Change are Reminded to Vote on Cation Capital’s BLUE Proxy Card or BLUE VIF; 24/04/2018 – Leading Independent Advisory Firm, Glass Lewis, Recommends Crescent Point Shareholders Vote for All Management Nominees and Warns About Cation’s “Decidedly Vague Plan”; 20/04/2018 – Crescent Point Reinforces Its Current Plan for Change; 09/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – CO’S 2018 GUIDANCE AND FIVE-YEAR PLAN ARE ON TRACK TO GROW PRODUCTION ON A PER SHARE BASIS WITHIN CASH FLOW; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS ON APRIL 2, 2018 DELIVERED A LETTER TO BOARD OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP; 04/05/2018 – Crescent Point wins proxy battle, staves off activist push; 03/05/2018 – Cation Capital Calls on Crescent Point Shareholders to Join the Momentum for Change: Following Another Disappointing Quarter, Shareholders Should Revoke Any White Proxy Now; 24/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS URGES CRESCENT POINT SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR ALL FOUR OF CATION’S NOMINEES; 16/04/2018 – QingKe (QK365.com) Announced the Series C Equity Financing Led by A Fund Managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and consumer sector focused PE firm Crescent Point

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Class A (NYSE:GIL) by 235,650 shares to 260,276 shares, valued at $9.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 39,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,479 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives invested in 4,482 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 9.64 million shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 3.47M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 291,285 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 6.89M shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability holds 85,617 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 4,600 shares or 0% of the stock. 246,535 were reported by Guardian Capital L P. Qs reported 0.01% stake. 104,996 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt. 1.37M were accumulated by Key Grp Inc (Cayman) Ltd. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 433,058 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 3,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww holds 0.04% or 2.54 million shares in its portfolio. 93 are held by Earnest Prtn Lc.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.13 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold SHLO shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 10.36 million shares or 0.01% less from 10.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 56,097 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 9,338 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 251,211 shares in its portfolio. 3,748 are held by Citigroup Inc. Charles Schwab Investment reported 33,289 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 23,830 shares. Qs Llc accumulated 0% or 348 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp accumulated 2.03M shares. 159,556 are held by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). State Street Corp stated it has 192,408 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc owns 764 shares. Legal And General Plc owns 2,704 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 29,189 shares.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 65,000 shares to 3,281 shares, valued at $51.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.