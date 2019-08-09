Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Holder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Upped Stake; Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) Share Value Rose While Washington Trust Bank Has Increased Holding by $373,930

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 54,592 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 51,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $131.4. About 795,465 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 137,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The institutional investor held 6.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29M, up from 6.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.11. About 836,674 shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy: Bryksa Replaced Scott Saxberg on Board; 19/04/2018 – ISS backs Cation Capital’s nominations to Crescent Point board; 19/04/2018 – Crescent Point Holders Told by ISS to Vote Half of Cation Slate; 13/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDER CATION URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 08/05/2018 – Teachers Ins & Annuity Assoc Exits Crescent Point Energy; 03/05/2018 – Cation Capital Calls on Crescent Point Shareholders to Join the Momentum for Change: Following Another Disappointing Quarter, Shareholders Should Revoke Any White Proxy Now; 20/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY – RECOMMEND SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES & OTHER ITEMS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Releases Letter to Shareholders; Warns Cation Will Derail Momentum and Put Shareholders’ Investments at; 04/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SAYS FULL SLATE OF DIRECTORS ELECTED, FENDS OFF APPROACH BY ACTIVIST CATION CAPITAL; 20/04/2018 – CATION URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR ITS CRESCENT POINT NOMINEES

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 14,883 shares to 1,347 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Utd Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 4,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,158 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust (HYG).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 36,234 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $34.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Class A (NYSE:GIL) by 235,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,276 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

