Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Holder Lincluden Management LTD Has Increased Holding by $311,130; As Wpx Energy (WPX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $10.88 Million

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 71.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 989,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 402,339 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 12.32M shares traded or 40.91% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 103,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The institutional investor held 11.44M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.83 million, up from 11.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $0.1575 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 4.53 million shares traded or 93.65% up from the average. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 26/04/2018 – Crescent Point Survey Shows Investors Want New CEO, Directors; 04/05/2018 – Crescent Point wins proxy battle, staves off activist push; 03/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Achieves Significant Growth in U.S. Operations and Announces Strategic Land Position in the East Shale Du; 20/04/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Supports Cation Capital’s Call for Change at Crescent Point Energy; 29/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – CRAIG BRYKSA HAS ALSO REPLACED SCOTT SAXBERG ON BOARD; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL: LETTER TO BOARD OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY; 03/05/2018 – Cation Capital Calls on Crescent Point Shareholders to Join the Momentum for Change: Following Another Disappointing Quarter, Shareholders Should Revoke Any White Proxy Now; 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Releases Letter to Shareholders; Warns Cation Will Derail Momentum and Put Shareholders’ Investments at; 24/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Urges Support for Crescent Point’s Board Nominees; 20/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT EXPRESSES DISAPPOINTMENT W/ISS REPORT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.95M for 22.56 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 165.72 million shares or 1.42% less from 168.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 45,925 shares to 143,359 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

