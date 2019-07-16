Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Comparing side by side

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.92 N/A 0.48 26.86

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Crescent Point Energy Corp. and WPX Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Crescent Point Energy Corp. and WPX Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 WPX Energy Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

WPX Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 average price target and a 64.01% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Crescent Point Energy Corp. and WPX Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.42% and 99.9% respectively. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.68%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of WPX Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Point Energy Corp. 6.99% -5.46% 44.2% -6.57% -52.84% 31.79% WPX Energy Inc. 2.39% -11.45% 0.78% -17.37% -29.91% 13.13%

For the past year Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than WPX Energy Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors WPX Energy Inc. beats Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.