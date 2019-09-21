Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Comparing side by side

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 143 2.42 N/A 6.71 20.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Pioneer Natural Resources Company is $184, which is potential 36.97% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.42% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares and 90.5% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares. Insiders held 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Point Energy Corp. 2.8% 0% -9.56% 10.33% -51.18% 9.6% Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96%

For the past year Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.