Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Comparing side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.19 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 42.42% and 16.8% respectively. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.68%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Point Energy Corp. 2.8% 0% -9.56% 10.33% -51.18% 9.6% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36%

For the past year Crescent Point Energy Corp. has 9.6% stronger performance while Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has -55.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy Corp. beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP on 5 of the 7 factors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.