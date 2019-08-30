Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) and Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) Comparison side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) and Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Lonestar Resources US Inc. 3 0.34 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -4.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.42% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares and 58.2% of Lonestar Resources US Inc. shares. 0.68% are Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of Lonestar Resources US Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Point Energy Corp. 2.8% 0% -9.56% 10.33% -51.18% 9.6% Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.81% 3.77% -32.43% -48.87% -73.39% -32.05%

For the past year Crescent Point Energy Corp. had bullish trend while Lonestar Resources US Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.