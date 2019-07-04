Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) and Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCY) Comparison side by side

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) and Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCY), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Legacy Reserves Inc. 1 114813000.00 N/A 0.40 0.87

Table 1 highlights Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Legacy Reserves Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Legacy Reserves Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Legacy Reserves Inc. 0.00% -6% 1.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.42% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares and 41.2% of Legacy Reserves Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 22.4% are Legacy Reserves Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Point Energy Corp. 6.99% -5.46% 44.2% -6.57% -52.84% 31.79% Legacy Reserves Inc. -15.52% -22.75% -74.26% -89.77% -95.79% -77.27%

For the past year Crescent Point Energy Corp. had bullish trend while Legacy Reserves Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Legacy Reserves Inc. beats Crescent Point Energy Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 627 fields comprising 10,775 gross productive wells, including 3,799 operated and 6,976 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states. It had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent. Legacy Reserves LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.