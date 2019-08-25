Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Contrasting side by side

Both Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 12 1.04 N/A 0.32 35.52

Table 1 demonstrates Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.42% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.5% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares. Comparatively, 9% are Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Point Energy Corp. 2.8% 0% -9.56% 10.33% -51.18% 9.6% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74%

For the past year Crescent Point Energy Corp. has 9.6% stronger performance while Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has -14.74% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Goodrich Petroleum Corporation beats Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.