Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Analysts See $0.11 EPS; Nokota Management LP Has Decreased Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding

Analysts expect Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) to report $0.11 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 26.67% from last quarter's $0.15 EPS. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Crescent Point Energy Corp.'s analysts see -59.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.17. About 4.75M shares traded or 23.78% up from the average.

Nokota Management Lp decreased Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) stake by 42.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nokota Management Lp sold 909,095 shares as Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Nokota Management Lp holds 1.25 million shares with $48.24 million value, down from 2.16M last quarter. Gildan Activewear Inc now has $7.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 374,313 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $3.38 billion. The company's natural gas and crude oil properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $120.14 million for 14.92 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.