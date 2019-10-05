Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Analysts See $0.08 EPS; Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)’s Sentiment Is 0.75

Analysts expect Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) to report $0.08 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 27.27% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. CPG’s profit would be $43.69M giving it 12.53 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s analysts see -60.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 4.64M shares traded or 72.00% up from the average. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 03/05/2018 – Crescent Point reports first-quarter loss; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO CRESCENT POINT ENERGY BOARD TO INCLUDE DALLAS HOWE, HERBERT PINDER, THOMAS BUDD & SANDY EDMONSTONE; 15/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Confirms May 2018 Dividend; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL RELEASES LETTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY AND ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR HIGHLY-QUALIFIED, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO THE CRESCENT POIN…; 20/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT EXPRESSES DISAPPOINTMENT W/ISS REPORT; 09/04/2018 – Crescent Point Board Defends Shareholders From Self-Interested Activist Attack; 08/05/2018 – Teachers Ins & Annuity Assoc Exits Crescent Point Energy; 15/03/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Confirms March 2018 Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Achieves Significant Growth in U.S. Operations and Announces Strategic Land Position in the East Shale Duvernay; 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Comes Swinging Against Cation in Board Battle

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.50, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 143 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 190 cut down and sold their holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 777.63 million shares, down from 899.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sirius XM Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 144 Increased: 100 New Position: 43.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. The company's natural gas and crude oil properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 165.72 million shares or 1.42% less from 168.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company owns 1.38M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Inv holds 0.03% or 712,255 shares in its portfolio. Blume Cap Mngmt stated it has 2,600 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 3.49M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Scheer Rowlett & Associate Mgmt has 1.44% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 436,766 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 813,751 shares. Public Sector Pension Board reported 0.04% stake. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 49,559 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 159,000 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 3.00 million shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 41,347 shares. Millennium Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 35,552 shares.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company has market cap of $27.85 billion. The firm broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels. It has a 28.87 P/E ratio. It also streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; and offer applications to allow clients to access its Internet radio service on smartphones, tablets, computers, home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 14.73M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has declined 10.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY SIRIUSXM 1Q ADJ OIBDA $496M; 09/04/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LTD -FY LIKE-FOR-LIKE ANNUALISED RENTAL INCOME INCREASED IN EXCESS OF 5%; 08/05/2018 – ÅAC MICROTEC WINS FOLLOW-ON SIRIUS AVIONICS ORDER FROM JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q Net $289.4M; 29/03/2018 – SIRIUS MINERALS PLC – COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO PRODUCE FIRST POLYHALITE AND COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION ON TIME AND ON BUDGET; 05/03/2018 – Liberty SiriusXM Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 22/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Launch “The U2 Experience” Exclusive Channel on Friday, June 1; 09/04/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE – TOTAL ANNUALISED RENTAL INCOME, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS WITHIN PERIOD, INCREASED BY EUR 4.8 MLN TO EUR 75.8 MLN AS AT 31 MARCH 2018; 11/04/2018 – “Coachella Radio” Channel to Launch Exclusively on SiriusXM in Advance of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; 04/04/2018 – Jason Aldean to Perform Private REARVIEW TOWN Album Release Show for SiriusXM in New York City

Zimmer Partners Lp holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. for 33.00 million shares. Bruce & Co. Inc. owns 1.36 million shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dsm Capital Partners Llc has 1.62% invested in the company for 19.90 million shares. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. has invested 1.25% in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors, a Indiana-based fund reported 155,000 shares.

Analysts await Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SIRI’s profit will be $261.94 million for 26.58 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.