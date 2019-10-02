Crescent Park Management LP Upped Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake By $2.97 Million; Blackrock Munienhanced Fund Has 1.44 Sentiment

Blackrock Munienhanced Fund Inc (MEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.77, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 23 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 16 decreased and sold their positions in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 3.95 million shares, up from 3.89 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Munienhanced Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 14 New Position: 9.

Crescent Park Management Lp increased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 7.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crescent Park Management Lp acquired 22,000 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Crescent Park Management Lp holds 308,481 shares with $41.70M value, up from 286,481 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $39.24B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 1.10 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.27% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. for 618,109 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc owns 177,912 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.25% invested in the company for 12,652 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Usca Ria Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 39,835 shares.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $339.56 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 13.1 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $142.50 million activity.

The stock increased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 22,320 shares traded. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (MEN) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $31,024 was bought by Elcan Patricia F.

Among 3 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. HCA Healthcare has $181 highest and $13700 lowest target. $152.50’s average target is 32.50% above currents $115.09 stock price. HCA Healthcare had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, September 6. Barclays Capital maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $145 target. UBS maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) rating on Monday, June 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $181 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 1.04 million shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.06% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 11,786 shares. Asset One Ltd reported 152,462 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 285,275 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Conning Incorporated owns 3,940 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Com invested 0.14% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Colony Group Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,481 shares. 1,517 were accumulated by Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hennessy Advsr Incorporated accumulated 18,600 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). First Interstate National Bank holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 29,221 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company. Smith Moore & holds 2,234 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement accumulated 0.13% or 51,142 shares. Prudential Public Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 3,198 shares.

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) stake by 187,500 shares to 845,237 valued at $42.19 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Worldpay Inc stake by 85,500 shares and now owns 279,080 shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.