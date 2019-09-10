Crescent Park Management LP Trimmed Wex (WEX) Holding by $7.27 Million as Stock Price Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Cut Its Stake by $365,904

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 23.22M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS EPIPEN PRODUCT REMAINS AVAILABLE; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 37,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 42,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $204.03. About 249,425 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 25,900 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma reported 164,329 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,435 shares. Blackrock has 3.84M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1,390 were accumulated by Alta Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Atlanta Capital L L C stated it has 2.01 million shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Bluemar Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 3.45% or 51,650 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Bath Savings Tru Com accumulated 16,221 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Navellier Associates has invested 0.4% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Trustmark Bankshares Department holds 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 74 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability owns 2,700 shares. Comm Retail Bank owns 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 1,904 shares.

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 16.83% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.02 per share. WEX’s profit will be $102.12 million for 21.61 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.34 billion for 14.85 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

