Crescent Park Management LP Trimmed Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Position by $9.19 Million; Share Price Declined; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Addenda Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $733,566

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 7,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 22,992 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, down from 30,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $118.48. About 1.77M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 187,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 845,237 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.19 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.49% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 6.88 million shares traded or 185.67% up from the average. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 09/05/2018 – RIAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of Incoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 14/05/2018 – Millennials Shower Pets with Financial Attention; 09/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade to Host Earnings Conference Call; 22/04/2018 – DJ TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMTD); 16/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches ‘Instant’ ESG Portfolios for RIAs — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE 2Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 74C; 09/05/2018 – RlAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of lncoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 14/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches Robust Suite of Charting Tools for Retail Investors; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q EPS 48c; 30/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHES PERSONALIZED PORTFOLIOS TECH PRODUCT

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.45 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Bankshares, Montana-based fund reported 5,619 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 121,862 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 16,730 shares or 1.03% of the stock. The Oregon-based Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.74% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Princeton Strategies Group Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,585 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & holds 553,741 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 10,903 were accumulated by Carroll Financial Associates. Opus Capital Group Inc accumulated 3,279 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company invested in 96,094 shares. Roundview Cap holds 16,661 shares. Pennsylvania-based Lincoln National Corporation has invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.79% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 35,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 84,102 shares to 696,687 shares, valued at $37.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 228,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 530,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.84, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold AMTD shares while 119 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 490.91 million shares or 1.34% less from 497.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Letko Brosseau And Assocs has 0% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 5,000 shares. Bokf Na owns 0.01% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 11,576 shares. 163,465 are held by Artisan Ptnrs Partnership. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 8,012 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.18% or 255,110 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Principal Fincl Grp invested in 0% or 20,240 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Co invested in 15,020 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Utah Retirement System invested 0.05% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). The France-based Axa has invested 0.03% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Comerica Financial Bank owns 10,001 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 174,142 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 5,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. AMTD’s profit will be $510.12M for 12.18 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.58% negative EPS growth.